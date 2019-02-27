Trumpcast

All Eyes on Michael Cohen

What will his testimony bring?

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan looks toward Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee with four-time Trumpcast visitor Elie Honig, CNN legal analyst and former prosecutor for the Southern District of New York. Plus, Steve Waltien and writer John Glynn depict a conversation between the truth-telling Michael Cohen of 2019 and the reporter-threatening Michael Cohen of 2015.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Michael Cohen Podcasts