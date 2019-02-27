Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Lay Groundwork for Democrats to Subpoena Trump’s Tax Returns?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens as Michael Cohen testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on February 27, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Amid all the grandstanding and angry speech-making at the House Oversight Committee hearing with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, one lawmaker went in with a seemingly clear purpose. When it was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s turn to ask questions, she stuck to brief questions with a laser focus on Trump’s finances and taxes. Democrats have long wanted to get a hold of Trump’s tax returns but lacked a clear reason to be able to subpoena them. Ocasio-Cortez may have just handed it to them in a silver platter.

Ocasio-Cortez started by picking up on previous lines of questioning regarding whether he knew if Trump ever “provide inflated assets to an insurance company.” When Cohen answered yes she continued: “Do you think we need to review his financial statements and his tax returns in order to compare them?” Cohen answered yes again.

During her questioning, Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly asked Cohen about ways in which Cohen may have tried to decrease his tax bill by undervaluing his properties. At one point she quoted a report from the New York Times that said Trump undervalued the properties he inherited.

Cohen said he didn’t know anything about that because he wasn’t working for Trump then but noted that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could shed light on the issue. “Would it help for the committee to obtain federal and state tax returns from the president and his company to address that discrepancy?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “I believe so,” Cohen answered.

Nice job by @AOC establishing that it’s essential for the Committee’s to take testimony from Trump Org’s Allen Weisselberg & to review the President’s tax returns to complete its oversight responsibilities. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 27, 2019

With the questions, the freshman senator appeared to be giving at least an attempt at what Democrats could say to justify demanding to see Trump’s tax returns. Although some analysts believe it still wouldn’t be enough justification, it could at the very least lay the groundwork for a subpoena. Needless to say many were impressed by the freshman lawmaker’s line of questioning.

.@AOC just got there and she is asking better questions than 90% of members. Short, specific, factual, with no speechmaking. (Maybe it's because she just got there.) — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 27, 2019

.@AOC just got Cohen to admit Trump was involved with some kind of insurance fraud, tax fraud regarding his golf courses and public funding, and got Cohen to agree that Congress should review Trump’s tax returns and financial records. This is why the GOP’s truly terrified of her. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 27, 2019

Notwithstanding the hype, the fact is that @AOC knows how to ask questions at a hearing, which a lot of other members don't. She just successfully laid the predicate for issuing subpoenas to several more witnesses & seeking Trump's taxes. — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) February 27, 2019