Alec Baldwin Wonders if Trump’s SNL Tweet Is “a Threat to My Safety”

Alec Baldwin speaks onstage during the We Stand United NYC Rally outside Trump International Hotel & Tower on January 19, 2017 in New York City. D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has decided not to ignore President Donald Trump’s criticism of Saturday Night Live. The actor who impersonates the president on the NBC comedy show spoke up hours after the president sent out a tweet criticizing SNL, characterizing it as a purveyor of “total Republican hit jobs” that the “Networks get away with” and don’t suffer any “retribution.” Trump said that media criticism of his administration is “very unfair,” “should be looked into” and amounts to “the real Collusion!” He then sent an all-caps tweet slamming the media as a whole: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Baldwin took to Twitter to respond to the president’s comments later on Sunday. “I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” Baldwin wrote.

I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 18, 2019

The actor responded to the president after many analysts and commentators blasted Trump for what seemed to be a pretty direct attack on the First Amendment. Although Trump’s attacks on the media are pretty common, it’s still an astounding aspect of this administration. “It’s worth remembering that no other president in decades publicly threatened ‘retribution’ against a television network because it satirized him,” wrote the New York Times’ Peter Baker.

It's become commonplace enough in the past two years that it no longer gets much notice. But it's worth remembering that no other president in decades publicly threatened "retribution" against a television network because it satirized him. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 17, 2019

Rep. Ted Lieu from California also responded to the president, saying that being on the receiving end of criticism just comes with the territory as commander in chief. “One thing that makes America great is that the people can laugh at you without retribution,” Lieu wrote. Many also pointed out that the president isn’t easing on the heated rhetoric against the media even after violence has been directed toward journalists in recent months.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: One thing that makes America great is that the people can laugh at you without retribution. The First Amendment allows Saturday Night Live to make fun of you again, and again, and again. @nbcsnl



You should read the Constitution, or get briefed on it. https://t.co/4QxoMrLcmI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 17, 2019

Four months after a man sent more than a dozen pipe bombs to CNN and other perceived critics of the president, he is calling for “retribution” against news organizations. https://t.co/iI1qRYptub — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 17, 2019