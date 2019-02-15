A slice of my pie: Back in 2014, when Seattle established a $15 minimum wage, economists were wary of the effects this would have on the city’s jobs and overall economic output. But recent research shows the impact has been more beneficial than predicted, and with other cities and states taking on this raise, its positive effects could be replicated across the country. Jordan Weissmann, a former skeptic of the measure, explains how the conventional wisdom has shifted.

The past still hurts: The new Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, deals frankly with the child sexual abuse allegations that have been made against the megastar over the years. And it’s only one of a string of films over the past few years that have attempted to deeply, effectively reckon with controversial figures of recent history, including Surviving R. Kelly, O.J.: Made in America, and I, Tonya. Willa Paskin looks at why our current cultural and political moment has given rise to such revisitations.

Deal or … : If you’re struggling to make sense of the recent spate of Brexit news, Joshua Keating has you covered. He explains how the U.K.’s political parties have shifted their stances on the issue, what the next step in negotiations is, and what a “no deal” Brexit would mean for the country.

Wardrobe malfunction: The enduring metaphor of “the closet” continues to define the arc of queer development to this day. Tom Joudrey interrogates why a concept created by the sting of homophobia endures and suggests it’s time to move past it.

For fun: An interview with the Oscars’ costume designer.

You could say that cloak was … my favorite,

Nitish

The Angle crew is taking the next couple of days off. We’ll be back Friday.