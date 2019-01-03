No Sir, Romney Doesn’t Like It

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Matt Miller, an MSNBC justice and security analyst, about why he’s supportive of Romney’s op-ed in the Washington Post amid cries that it comes off as hollow talk. Also, who is Romney now? What are his policies? Where is the GOP now? And are the Southern District of New York and the Justice Department competing?

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading

Mitt Romney’s op-ed in the Washington Post

“Trump’s Most Blatant Assault Yet on the Rule of Law” by Matt Miller and Mimi Rocah in the Daily Beast.