Trump’s Social Media Photos Reportedly Altered to Make Him Look Thinner and His Hands Bigger

Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a tour of his International Golf Links course north of Aberdeen on the east coast of Scotland on June 25, 2016. MICHAL WACHUCIK/Getty Images

President Donald Trump purports to hate “fake news” but he seems to have no problem with fake photos. At least that’s what Gizmodo discovered when it started carefully looking at the images on Trump’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts and discovered photos of the president that make him look thinner and more built. And, yes, the president’s infamous obsession with the size of his hands strikes again as the photos also make a point of lengthening the president’s fingers. Gizmodo found at least three instances of altered photos published since October 2018, dismissing any possible suggestion that it was a one-off event. Whether the photos were edited using Facetune or Photoshop or any other tool isn’t clear, but it does seem obvious they were at least slightly altered.

The photo below, which was posted to Trump’s Facebook account on January 17 has been altered to make his face look thinner and his fingers “slightly longer,” reports Gizmodo, which compared the photo to the original posted on the White House’s Flickr page.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th Annual Convention on January 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. White House/Tia Dufour

In another instance, a photo published on Trump’s official Facebook page on Oct. 3, 2018 shows Trump’s face looking “a little weird.” Ultimately the goal seems to be to make Trump look a bit more fit, and, yes, his fingers slightly longer.

Donald Trump visits Trump International Golf Links on June 25, 2016 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Some of the changes are subtle but the intent seems clear. In this January 17 post, for example, “the president’s stomach has been made slightly smaller. And the skin around his neck and the lower part of his face has been tightened up a little bit,” notes Gizmodo’s Matt Novak.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana on January 14, 2018. White House/Tia Dufour