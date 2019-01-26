Trump’s New York Golf Club Fired Undocumented Workers During Shutdown

A sign blocks the way to an outdoor reception at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York on June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump may speak up about the dangers of undocumented immigrants, but it seems increasingly clear his properties have long been fond of employing them. But now it seems that things are getting a bit more strict at the Trump Organization. About a dozen employees at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York were called in on January 18 and summarily fired for being undocumented immigrants, reports the Washington Post. The firings got rid of around half of the club’s wintertime staff.

This is not the first time that it is revealed Trump’s golf courses employed undocumented immigrants. Last year, the New York Times published a story about an undocumented worker at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., which led to a rash of firings. The firings at both clubs show how Trump’s family business continued to rely on undocumented immigrants even as the president stepped up demands for a border wall.

“We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment. Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately,” Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, said in a statement.

The fired workers say management had looked the other way for years as they presented fake documents. There seemed to be an unspoken understanding between management and workers that they would accept fake documents as long as they were slightly believable. One former manager said the priority at the club was to find cheap labor and said the attitude toward undocumented workers was “don’t ask, don’t tell.”