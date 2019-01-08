Trumpcast

The “Successful” Political Candidate Template for 2020

We explore current candidate strategies, and what may come, on the long campaign road ahead.

On his first show as Trumpcast co-host, Yascha Mounk talks to Sam Koppelman, speechwriter for the Jon Favreau–run communications firm Fenway Strategies, about what traits successful political candidates share, what strategies candidates like Beto O’Rourke are employing, and a speechwriter’s power in a candidate’s world.

