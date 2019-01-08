The “Successful” Political Candidate Template for 2020

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

On his first show as Trumpcast co-host, Yascha Mounk talks to Sam Koppelman, speechwriter for the Jon Favreau–run communications firm Fenway Strategies, about what traits successful political candidates share, what strategies candidates like Beto O’Rourke are employing, and a speechwriter’s power in a candidate’s world.

