To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Yascha Mounk talks to Benjamin Wittes, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and editor in chief of Lawfare, about why having more facts doesn’t help us understand what’s happening in the collusion story, potential narrative arcs from what we do know, and what we might be about to learn.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.