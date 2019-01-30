Trumpcast

The Collusion Story Info Spectrum

Determining narrative arcs ahead of a Mueller report.

By

Yascha Mounk talks to Benjamin Wittes, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and editor in chief of Lawfare, about why having more facts doesn’t help us understand what’s happening in the collusion story, potential narrative arcs from what we do know, and what we might be about to learn.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

