Beacons Through Autocratic Gaslighting

Virginia Heffernan talks to Sarah Kendzior, author of The View From Flyover Country and co-host of the podcast Gaslit Nation, on specific examples of President Donald Trump’s gaslighting, the strategies autocrats employ as they wield power, and why it’s important to be relentless about calling out lies.
