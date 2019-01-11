Beacons Through Autocratic Gaslighting

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Sarah Kendzior, author of The View From Flyover Country and co-host of the podcast Gaslit Nation, on specific examples of President Donald Trump’s gaslighting, the strategies autocrats employ as they wield power, and why it’s important to be relentless about calling out lies.

Further Reading

“Forget the wall. Trump Is the National Security Crisis,” by Sarah Kendzior, Globe and Mail, Jan. 8

“We’re Heading Into Dark Times. This Is How to Be Your Own Light in the Age of Trump,” by Sarah Kendzior, the Correspondent, Nov. 18, 2016

