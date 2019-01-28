A (Roger) Stone in a Barrel

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Garrett Graff, contributing editor at Wired and co-author of Dawn of the Code War, about takeaways from the Roger Stone indictment, the story buried over the weekend about Jared Kushner enabler Carl Kline, and sanctions lifted on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.