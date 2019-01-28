Trumpcast

A (Roger) Stone in a Barrel

Pay attention to what the Mueller indictment doesn’t say.

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to Garrett Graff, contributing editor at Wired and co-author of Dawn of the Code War, about takeaways from the Roger Stone indictment, the story buried over the weekend about Jared Kushner enabler Carl Kline, and sanctions lifted on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Further reading

Wired: “The Roger Stone Indictment: 4 Key Takeaways by Garrett Graff

Wired: “A Complete Guide To All 17 (Known) Trump And Russia Investigations

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

