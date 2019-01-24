Neighbors: León Krauze writes that the Trump administration has “shown diplomatic imagination and judiciousness” in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela—a rebuke to Nicolás Maduro that is already reverberating internationally. But the path forward is fraught with the history of U.S. imperialism in Latin America.

Back and forth: After a week of sparring with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump finally agreed to postpone his State of the Union address until after the shutdown ends. Molly Olmstead has a full timeline of the events that led to his reversal.

Get in the ring: If you stumbled upon pro wrestler Daniel Bryan’s anti–baby boomer rant on Twitter, you might have mistaken it for a woke turn by WWE. But wrestling fans recognized the moralizing diatribe as classic “heel” behavior. Kenny Herzog explains that “in wrestling, portraying oneself as fundamentally good … is a great way to break bad.”

What’s in a name: What if Scandinavian countries are socialist because all their individualists moved to America in the 19th century? Henry Grabar reports on a new paper that tracks the migration of Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish pioneers with uncommon first names, which may “reflect a desire to stand out rather than fit in.”

For fun: The bizarre overtime format the NFL needs.

Whatever you do, do it carefully,

Vicky