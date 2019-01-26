Trump Insists Shutdown Deal is “No Way a Concession,” but His Allies Don’t Seem to Agree

President Donald Trump makes a statement announcing that a deal has been reached to reopen the government through Feb. 15 during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 25, 2019. Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday night to try to save a bit of face, insisting that he did not actually concede anything to Congressional Democrats when he agreed to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. “I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession,” Trump wrote. “It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

The president continued espousing that theme Saturday morning, first by quoting Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, who claims Trump is helping his re-election chances by insisting on a border wall. He also seemed to be calling on allies not to overdramatize the situation, assuring he isn’t giving up on the wall. At the end of the day, “21 days goes very quickly” and Trump said that his case “has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border.” He continued: “We will build the Wall!”

“I like the fact that the President is making the case (Border Security & Crime) to the American people. Now we know where Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer & the Democrats stand, which is no Border Security. Will be big 2020 issue.” Matt Schlapp, Chair, ACU. Bigger than anyone knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

The president also went back to an old tactic and warned about a new “big” caravan that “has now formed and is coming” with at least 8,000 people. “If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey,” he wrote. “Build the Wall and Crime will Fall!”

We have turned away, at great expense, two major Caravans, but a big one has now formed and is coming. At least 8000 people! If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey. Build the Wall and Crime will Fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

Trump wrote that shortly after he agreed to a deal to reopen the government for three weeks in exactly the terms that Democrats had been insisting for weeks: first let’s get things up and running, then we can talk border security. The president ended up agreeing to a deal that he had said numerous times he wouldn’t accept. “The president thought he could crack Democrats, and he didn’t, and I hope it’s a lesson for him,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said.

Trump may be trying to say it’s just a different step in the negotiations, but his closest allies seem to recognize that the president has been weakened by a shutdown that most Americans blame on him. “Trump’s capitulation to Democrats marked a humiliating low point in a polarizing presidency,” notes the Washington Post, which points out many of Trump’s conservative allies see the president as a “wimp” for giving in. “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States,” Ann Coulter wrote on Twitter.

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Trump’s core supporters and former officials are “furious” and “melting down” over the news, a former White House official said. Trump had even raised the possibility of accepting a sort of “down payment” on the wall as a compromise but ended up agreeing to a deal that didn’t include any of that. “This is undoubtedly the weakest moment of President Trump’s tenure in office,” wrote Erick Erickson.

Donald Trump caved to Nancy Pelosi on shutdown, now the wall will never be built https://t.co/077QdH83Qa — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 25, 2019

Many were quick to remember that one of Trump’s closest allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham, had said just three weeks ago that giving in on the border wall would probably mark “the end of his presidency.” Some of the president’s allies took pains to try to say the deal wasn’t so bad, insisting Trump “acted in good faith” to reopen the government, as Dan Stein, the president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said. But three former Trump aides tell Politico they don’t quite buy that interpretation considering how the president ended up having to give in on everything. “He allowed 35 days of chaos and hurt all for nothing,” a former White House official said. “I’m so glad people will start being paid, but this could have been done in December.”