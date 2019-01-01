Trump Rings In 2019 by Telling “Haters” They Should “Calm Down and Enjoy the Ride”

President Donald Trump speaks at a military briefing during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump ushered in the new year by doing something that has come to mark his presidency: tweeting. His first tweet of 2019 was not very memorable, as he sent a message praising former adviser Sebastian Gorka and his new book.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a very good and talented guy, has a great new book just out, “Why We Fight.” Lots of insight - Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

That seemed to be a warm-up though and then the president really rang in 2019. He sent an all-caps tweet in which he wished happy new year to everyone, “INCLUDING THE HATERS AND FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” The president then went on to predict that “2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

He followed up the all-caps message with a much more subdued tweet: “Happy New Year!”

Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

After blasting “haters” early in the morning, Trump also made clear he wouldn’t be taking a break from using Twitter to settle old scores and make sure everyone knows that the grudges from 2018 still stand. The president aimed fire at retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who had characterized him as immoral in a television interview on Sunday. Trump wrote that the retired four-star general “got fired like a dog” is “known for big, dumb mouth” and is a “Hillary lover!”

“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover! https://t.co/RzOkeHl3KV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019