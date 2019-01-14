Off the record: It might not seem like a big deal that Trump doesn’t have a note taker at his meetings with Putin, but it’s completely unprecedented in U.S. presidential history. Fred Kaplan explores what we’ve learned from the notes of historic meetings between American presidents and foreign leaders, from Ike and Khrushchev to Clinton and Yeltsin—and why what we don’t know about Trump’s meetings could hurt us.

Megaviral gymnastics: College-level gymnastics floor-exercise routines have long been consistent and well-loved internet fodder. But the rulers in this corner of the internet—the UCLA Bruins—are due for a change of the guard as their famous coach, Miss Val, prepares to retire. Rebecca Schuman breaks down why the Bruins have been at the top of the game for so long, and why their routines are so catchy and yet not Olympic.

Evangelical Andy: Do you know Chris Pratt as Parks and Rec’s lovable schlub Andy Dwyer, or maybe as the beefy lead of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World? Then perhaps you missed what observant Pratt-trackers, like our own Ruth Graham, already saw coming: a pronounced turn toward the evangelical. His engagement Sunday to Kennedy scion Katherine Schwarzenegger cements his place in L.A.’s churchy hipster pantheon.

How to save a democracy: With their first bill, the expansive “For the People Act,” House Democrats are proposing a wide array of voting rights, campaign finance reform, and ethics improvements that contributor Richard L. Hasen finds prudent. If only Republicans were still interested in improving democracy.

