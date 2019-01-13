Trump on NYT Report on FBI Investigation: “Most Insulting Article I’ve Ever Had Written”

President Donald Trump hosts a round-table discussion in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 11, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took time out of his Saturday night to call one of his favorite TV hosts, Jeanine Pirro. The two had a very amiable interview that lasted a little more than 20 minutes, throughout which, as expected, Pirro practically tripped over herself to be nice and friendly with the president. The conversation began with talk of the wall and Pirro very much pushing Trump to declare a national emergency. The two joined forces as a team in mocking Democrats for failing to come to an agreement that would hand Trump the funds to build his wall. Throughout the conversation, Pirro made Trump sound like the more reasonable voice in the room as she egged him on to declare a national emergency and ignore Democrats. “I want to give them a chance to see if they can act responsibly,” Trump said.

The conversation then turned to the bombshell New York Times report that said the FBI launched an investigation into the president and whether he was acting as a Russian agent. Other outlets confirmed the report. “So I’m going to ask you,” Pirro says with a laugh, “Are you now or have you ever worked for Russia?” Trump fired back: “I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked. I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written.” The president went on to note that those who read the article will see that “they found absolutely nothing” but the headline gave a different impression. “It’s called the failing New York Times for a reason.” But then he goes on to make it seem that the substance of the story is accurate as he criticizes the FBI and James Comey, describing him and other top officials as corrupt while also defending his actions on Russia since becoming president.

“Obviously nothing was found,” Trump said. “And I can tell you this, if you ask the folks in Russia, I’ve been tougher on Russia than anybody else, any other—probably any other president period, but certainly the last three or four presidents, modern day presidents. Nobody’s been as tough as I have from any standpoint including the fact that we’ve done oil like we’ve never done it, we’re setting records in our country with oil, exporting oil and many other things.”

Trump went on to attack the Washington Post for its report that said Trump has worked to hide the details of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin from members of his own administration. He dismissed the paper’s credibility, calling it “the lobbyist for Amazon” and saying that it “is almost as bad, or probably as bad, as the New York Times.” When Pirro asked why he would not release the details of his conversations with Putin, Trump said that he had no problem doing so. “I would, I don’t care,” he said. “I’m not keeping anything under wraps.”