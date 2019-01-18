Neither Trump Nor Any of His Representatives Have Actually Denied Yet That He Told Michael Cohen to Lie to Congress

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani at the White House on July 9, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday night, BuzzFeed News published a major-league five-alarm bombshell report citing “two federal law enforcement officials” who say that Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation has compiled evidence, from multiple sources, that Donald Trump directed attorney Michael Cohen to lie to two congressional committees about a Moscow real-estate project.

The special counsel’s office learned about Trump’s directive for Cohen to lie to Congress through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents. Cohen then acknowledged those instructions during his interviews with that office.

That’s what law-talking folk call “suborning perjury,” and even Trump’s attorney general nominee has said it would be a crime if the president did it. Naturally, Trump and his spokespeople and lawyers have denied that it’s true, right?

Nope! Here’s Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani last night:

Just in, Rudy Giuliani’s response to Buzzfeed story: “If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 18, 2019

Note that Giuliani does not respond to the article’s assertion that Mueller learned about the alleged crime before speaking to Cohen about it. Here, then, is Trump this morning:

Kevin Corke, @FoxNews “Don’t forget, Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud, and as recently as this week, the Wall Street Journal has suggested that he may have stolen tens of thousands of dollars....” Lying to reduce his jail time! Watch father-in-law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

Again, no denial, no acknowledgement of the reputed non-Cohen sources. (You can read more about Trump’s hazily articulated premise that Cohen is falsifying allegations against him in order to keep prosecutors from looking into his father-in-law, who has some sort of involvement in the Chicago taxi business, here.)

And White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Fox News Friday morning:

The premise is ridiculous. We’re talking about a person in Michael Cohen who quite frankly has been proven to be a liar … to give him any credibility, it just doesn’t warrant any response from the White House or this president.

So, there you have it, I guess.