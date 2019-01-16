President Donald Trump speaks during an event for the Clemson University football team at the White House on Monday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

It is Day 26: As we likely enter the government shutdown’s fifth week, Nathaniel Frank and Evan Wolfson highlight ways Democrats can use this as an opportunity to “bolster the promising, if disparate, elements of the resistance”—using plays from the conservative playbook and the fight for marriage equality. Meanwhile, León Krauze writes that the president’s “longer nativist con” is paying off: For every bit of ground Trump himself loses, support for the wall gains. Finally, national parks scholar Michelle Govani says it’s time to close all national parks as long as the shutdown continues.

The one about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: For every hot take about the freshman congresswoman’s politics or dance moves, there are thoughtful proposals about how we should be rethinking government, writes Lili Loofbourow. In that way, she’s flipping the usual sexist scripts on talking about how female politicians look. “If anything, she’s functioning as a magnifying glass: collecting all those rays of dysfunctional attention and using them to get America to focus differently on matters of national importance.” Micah Johnson also takes a look at the philosophical roots of Ocasio-Cortez’s tax plan and how they’re much more ’Murican than Marxist.

Rest in pieces, PG&E: The investor-owned utility in California that may bear liability for the deadly Camp Fire (which killed at least 86 people) will file for bankruptcy. According to April Glaser, that makes sense, but that doesn’t make it less of a problem for the millions of Californians who depend on it, “particularly because the federal bankruptcy judge who will rule on the potential filing will be obligated to prioritize the interest of PG&E’s creditors rather than ratepayers or fire victims.”

New Toilet Order: Dan Kois has a fiery take on how we should be dividing public restrooms. They should be based on what you’re doing, not your gender—bring on the pee rooms and poop rooms.

For fun: One very bad family wreaks havoc in New Zealand.

My grandfather is also (not) the 10th-richest man in England,

Dawnthea