Trump Cites Winter Storms to Once Again Suggest Global Warming Isn’t Real

President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts a naturalization ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on January 19, 2019. Pool/Getty Images

At a time when he is facing increased pressure from the longest government shutdown in history, President Donald Trump tapped into one of his favorite tools in his trollbox early Sunday morning: mocking the concept of global warming because it’s cold out. “Be careful and try staying in your house,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. “Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

This is hardly the first time the president cast doubt on the existence of global warming due to the weather. In late November, he suggested record cold weather meant global warming isn’t real. “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS,” he wrote. “Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

He had made a similar statement in late 2017, saying that “perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” because it could be the “COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record.”

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

The president has a long history of denying climate change and it seems that access to the best scientific minds in the country hasn’t managed to change that. Before becoming president he once claimed global warming was “created by and for the Chinese” to make “U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” He later said that was a “joke.”

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Trump said he didn’t think climate change is a hoax but did say he wasn’t sure it was manmade. “I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade. I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.”

. @LesleyRStahl : “Do you still think that climate change is a hoax?”



Pres. Trump: “Look, I think something’s happening, something’s changing, and it’ll change back again…”https://t.co/EVT05KB0UY. @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/VbHTsJDGfn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 15, 2018

If Trump actually cared about the difference between weather and climate he could peruse NASA’s website that has a page dedicated to explaining just that issue. The Union of Concerned Scientists also has a page explaining why cold weather doesn’t mean global warming isn’t real: “Even though the planet is getting warmer, cold weather still happens in winter or at very high elevations or high latitudes year-round. Northern hemisphere winter weather patterns are a complex interplay between the upper atmosphere conditions over polar regions and mid-latitude conditions over the oceans and on land.”