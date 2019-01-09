Self-inflicted harm: Since taking office, Donald Trump’s Cabinet members have rushed to push through rash orders and policies that appease the capricious president, but their eagerness could be backfiring. Mekela Panditharatne explains how.

Around the bend: Robert Mueller released a new disclosure last month that shows that James Comey, as FBI director, went around his boss in the Justice Department while investigating Michael Flynn’s secret talks. That was not the first time it had happened—Comey also did it while investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails. Will Saletan examines the rationale behind these “arrogant” decisions.

Mom, why are you writing about me? Parents blogging about their children has been a popular enterprise for many years. However, these tech-savvy kids are growing up, and they sometimes don’t like what they see about themselves online. Ruth Graham looks at the generational issues that arise when it comes to “mommy blogging.”

Fire with gasoline: The author of the viral New Yorker short story “Cat Person” has released a new collection of stories—but did the hype pay off? Laura Miller reviews the book, titled You Know You Want This, and finds herself surprised at the often bizarre directions some of Kristen Roupenian’s other stories go in.

For fun: Lindsay Lohan has a new reality show.

