Trump Blasts Biden as “Weak” Amid Reports He’s Getting Ready to Announce Presidential Run

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on October 31, 2018 in Bridgeton, Missouri. Scott Olson/Getty Images

During President Donald Trump’s Saturday night interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, the conversation eventually turned to his potential Democratic opponents in the 2020 election. And while the president claimed he wasn’t really concerned about any of the candidates who had tossed their hats in the ring so far, he dedicated a bit more attention to someone who hasn’t actually announced his candidacy yet: former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m not worried,” Trump said. “So far, I love the competition. I love what I see.” The president expressed confidence that there will be a huge pool of Democrats—“I heard as many as 32”—but none of them will be able to beat him because “we’re doing too well.” When Pirro asked him who he would like to run against, Trump said he didn’t “want to pick anyone out” but then proceeded to talk about Biden.

“You know, a lot of people say Biden’s doing OK, but he was always a 1-percenter. He was a 1 percent guy. He ran two or three times, he never got above 1 percent,” Trump said. “And then Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became a vice president, and now he’s probably leading. But he’s basically a 1 percent guy. He’s weak.”

Trump spoke on the same day as Axios reported that Biden had told some top Democrats that he was definitely running for president and has suggested that an announcement could come as early as Tuesday. “If I’m walking, I’m running,” he has apparently told some friends. But the outlet also said that Biden hasn’t officially decided anything yet. That report came a few days after his youngest brother, Frank Biden, told the Palm Beach Post that he thought the former vice president would run. “You can say that ‘Frank thinks his brother’s going to run.’ Now, he could surprise me,” he said. “But I know the family’s behind him 100 percent.”

Biden hasn’t been shy about making it clear he thinks he’s the best person to move into the White House. “I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said during a book tour event in Montana last month. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”