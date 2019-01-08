Hollow walls: President Trump is going to give a national address tonight about the partial government shutdown and funding for the wall on the southern border. León Krauze predicts what the president’s talking points will be and gives a clue as to what a more humane immigration policy would look like.

Bruises the spirit: Aaron Mak staked out some of the closed Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., and the numerous hopeful tourists who tried, and failed, to access these government shutdown–affected spots. It was a hope-dashing exercise for many who didn’t know, didn’t expect, or couldn’t fathom the museums’ closure thanks to the government.

Woo, Vermont: A black man unjustly pulled over by police in 2014 has prevailed at the Vermont Supreme Court with a judge’s decision that both highlights racial justice and “bad faith” policing—while getting in a dig at the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Mark Joseph Stern. Please enjoy the photo illustration our art director put together for this, too. It’s really good.

No clear path: Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries recently issued a report highlighting many, many sexual harassment allegations against a former male state senator by lobbyists, externs, and fellow legislators. But as Christina Cauterucci writes, these allegations didn’t have an obvious solution: “Unlike other workplaces, legislative bodies can’t simply fire elected officials who’ve contributed to an unsafe work environment.”

