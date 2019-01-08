Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, news networks should do us a favor and not air Trump’s prime-time speech on Tuesday night.

In the interview, Greg Sargent is an indispensable voice for anyone looking to grasp the inner workings of American democracy. In his new book, he argues that compromise is possible even on issues as stark as voter suppression (the implementers are all Republican on this one, folks). Sargent’s book is An Uncivil War: Taking Back Our Democracy in an Age of Trumpian Disinformation and Thunderdome Politics.

In the Spiel, likability in 2020? It’s overrated.

