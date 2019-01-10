To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the government shutdown, new Russia connections revealed in the Mueller investigation, and why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting so much attention.

• David Frum for the Atlantic: “Trump Has Defeated Himself”

• Emmie Martin for CNBC: “The Government Shutdown Spotlights a Bigger Issue: 78% of US Workers Live Paycheck to Paycheck”

• Carol D. Leonnig for the Washington Post: “A Beefed-Up White House Legal Team Prepares Aggressive Defense of Trump’s Executive Privilege as Investigations Loom Large”

• Pete Williams and Allan Smith for NBC News: “Rod Rosenstein, Who Oversaw Mueller Probe, Leaving DOJ After Investigation Wraps Up”

• Adam Serwer for the Atlantic: “The Exceptions to the Rulers”

• Emily: Tressie McMillan Cottom for Time: “I Was Pregnant and in Crisis. All the Doctors and Nurses Saw Was an Incompetent Black Woman”

• John: Maria Popova for Brain Pickings: “Incomparable Things Said Incomparably Well: Emerson’s Extraordinary Letter of Appreciation to Young Walt Whitman”

• David: “Atlas Obscura and the New York Times Journeys Launch Science Weekends”; Andrew Ross Sorkin for the New York Times: “No Tuition, but You Pay a Percentage of Your Income (if You Find a Job)”

• Listener chatter from Mike Stanis and Nicole Garton: Anne Helen Petersen for BuzzFeed: “How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss favor-mongering—and Emily gets hornswoggled in a recent tennis match!

