On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Howard Schultz’s threat to run for president, Mitch McConnell’s legacy with guest Charles Homans, and performative workaholism.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Charles Homans for the New York Times: “Mitch McConnell Got Everything He Wanted. But at What Cost?”

• Insecure Majorities by Frances E. Lee

• Jonathan Chait for New York magazine: “Howard Schultz Might Re-elect Trump Because He Doesn’t Understand How Politics Works”

• FiveThirtyEight: “Why Is Howard Schultz Getting So Much 2020 Attention?”

• David Frum for the Atlantic: “Howard Schultz May Save the Democratic Party From Itself”

• Erin Griffith for the New York Times: “Why Are Young People Pretending to Love Work?”

• Anne Helen Petersen for BuzzFeed: “How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: George Joseph and Debbie Nathan for the Intercept and the Appeal: “Prisons Across the U.S. Are Quietly Building Databases of Incarcerated People’s Voice Prints”

• John: Camelot’s End: Kennedy vs. Carter and the Fight That Broke the Democratic Party by Jon Ward

• David: Lee Zalben for Serious Eats: “Nuts vs. Drupes: What’s the Difference?”

• Listener chatter from Ben Gilbert @RealBenGilbert: Benjamin Dreyer for Medium: “ ‘Close’ Proximity, ‘End’ Result, and More Redundant Words to Delete From Your Writing”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, John, David, and Emily discuss Lavanya Ramanathan’s piece in the Washington Post, “Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Has Alzheimer’s. Her Husband Has a Girlfriend. Her Fans Aren’t Having It.”

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.