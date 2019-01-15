Trumpcast

The Compromises That Create Kremlin Double Agents

Bribery or blackmail? Pick your poison.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Bill Browder, financier and author of Red Notice, about Natalia Veselnitskaya, how the Kremlin influences even well-intentioned U.S. civil servants, the origins of the Magnitsky Act, the evolution of Russian oligarchs, and what Putin might be doing next.

