The Compromises That Create Kremlin Double Agents

Virginia Heffernan talks to Bill Browder, financier and author of Red Notice, about Natalia Veselnitskaya, how the Kremlin influences even well-intentioned U.S. civil servants, the origins of the Magnitsky Act, the evolution of Russian oligarchs, and what Putin might be doing next.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.