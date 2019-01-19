The Best Signs From the 2019 Women’s March

The third annual Women’s March took place Saturday as thousands of women gathered in demonstrations across the country that were much smaller than the original march that took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the months leading up to this year’s march, which took place in Washington and in cities across the world, controversy has engulfed the movement amid accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.
Once the march rolled around though none of that seemed to matter to those who decided to attend and demonstrate for women’s rights plus a multitude of other issues. “I came two years ago. It’s definitely smaller, but the spirit is very much alive,” a demonstrator tells the New York Times. “It’s a chance to march, to be with others who are like-minded, to be able to express my energy. People have a lot of say, and that doesn’t change.”
As usual, many demonstrators went to the marches armed with funny and poignant sides. Here are some of the best ones.
