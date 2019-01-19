The Best Signs From the 2019 Women’s March

Protesters display signs on Freedom Plaza during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2019. EVA HAMBACH/Getty Images

The third annual Women’s March took place Saturday as thousands of women gathered in demonstrations across the country that were much smaller than the original march that took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the months leading up to this year’s march, which took place in Washington and in cities across the world, controversy has engulfed the movement amid accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

Once the march rolled around though none of that seemed to matter to those who decided to attend and demonstrate for women’s rights plus a multitude of other issues. “I came two years ago. It’s definitely smaller, but the spirit is very much alive,” a demonstrator tells the New York Times. “It’s a chance to march, to be with others who are like-minded, to be able to express my energy. People have a lot of say, and that doesn’t change.”

As usual, many demonstrators went to the marches armed with funny and poignant sides. Here are some of the best ones.

A demonstrator holds a sign during the 2019 Women’s March on January 19, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Protesters display their signs as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue past the Trump Tower during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. January 19, 2019. EVA HAMBACH/Getty Images

A woman holds up a poster as she takes part in a Women’s March in front of the Brandenburg Gate on January 19, 2019 in Berlin. ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Protesters hold signs during the Women’s March on January 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ROBYN BECK/Getty Images