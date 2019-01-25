Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Necco Wafers are out this Valentine’s Day, but don’t shed a tear.
In the interview, some movies live for the twist. Steven Knight’s latest film, Serenity, is ostensibly about a sea captain’s Melvillian obsessions. Knight joins us to talk about how Matthew McConaughey gets it right, Saint Lucia, and writing screenplays in a detached state of mind (“It’s almost like accessing whatever the hell it is that creates dreams”).
In the Spiel, journalists are losing their jobs. And there’s some BS out there about why that is.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.