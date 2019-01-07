Fumbled foreign policy: President Donald Trump and his national security adviser, John Bolton, are sending mixed messages on whether and when U.S. troops are actually leaving Syria. It’s not the first time Trump has contradicted his advisers—or himself—and this incoherence is frustrating policymakers here and abroad, writes Fred Kaplan.

Are you Ruth or Jane? As we enter Week 2 of the Democrats’ power reclamation over the House of Representatives, Dahlia Lithwick discusses why men seem so afraid of the new congresswomen. Using On the Basis of Sex, and the notorious RBG, as an illustration of how the struggles for powerful women are neither new nor novel, she cuts at the issue’s core: “They’re terrified because these women are empowered professionals who have parlayed careers in institutions of power to become formidable political actors.”

Movie magic: Film critic Dana Stevens closed the 2018 Movie Club today with a refreshing bit of honesty: She admits she hasn’t yet seen Green Book, which won big last night at the Golden Globes and has already lasted through several rounds of backlash. The critics also had a lot to say about the year’s best documentaries, horror, political satire, Ethan Hawke performance, and much, much more. Read the whole club here.

Next up: Today, Slate officially launched What Next, a quick daily podcast that helps you make sense of the news. Read host Mary Harris on what drives her to explore the stories of the day. And listen to the first episode, about the shake-up in the Kansas GOP, where four moderate state legislators recently abandoned the Republican Party.

For fun: Satan thanks Christian Bale back.

