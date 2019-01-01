Military Apologizes for New Year’s Eve Tweet That Joked About Catastrophic Bombs

A B-2 Stealth Bomber flies before the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The U.S. Strategic Command is beginning 2019 in apology mode after it sent a horribly conceived tweet on New Year’s Eve that tried to joke about its capacity to drop huge bombs. The command that is responsible for the country’s nuclear and missile arsenal for some reason thought it would be appropriate to celebrate the new year with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about bombs.

What kind of maniacs are running this country? pic.twitter.com/0glVs2ee25 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 31, 2018

The original tweet pointed to the Times Square ball-drop tradition and said that “if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger. Watch to the end! @AFGlobalStrike @Whiteman_AFB #Deterrence #Assurance #CombatReadyForce #PeaceIsOurProfession …” The tweet included a video of a B-2 stealth bomber releasing two GPS-guided bombs. The sleek video includes pulsing music and the words “STEALTH,” “READY,” and “LETHAL” flash across the screen. A spokesman specified that the video was reposted from earlier this year and showed a pair of conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators dropped at a test range in the United States.

I'm so glad I had decided to download this video from the #UnitedStates StratCom Tweet earlier.

Here's the video the StratCom had released earlier today. They took down the tweet.

Here's the video for any of you looking for it.#HappyNewYear2019 #StealthBomber pic.twitter.com/QEkEkuCNCr — Deven_Intel (@Deven_Intel) December 31, 2018

The Strategic Command quickly deleted the tweet and apologized: “Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies.

Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies. — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) December 31, 2018