Military Apologizes for New Year’s Eve Tweet That Joked About Catastrophic Bombs

The U.S. Strategic Command is beginning 2019 in apology mode after it sent a horribly conceived tweet on New Year’s Eve that tried to joke about its capacity to drop huge bombs. The command that is responsible for the country’s nuclear and missile arsenal for some reason thought it would be appropriate to celebrate the new year with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about bombs.
The original tweet pointed to the Times Square ball-drop tradition and said that “if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger. Watch to the end! @AFGlobalStrike @Whiteman_AFB #Deterrence #Assurance #CombatReadyForce #PeaceIsOurProfession …” The tweet included a video of a B-2 stealth bomber releasing two GPS-guided bombs. The sleek video includes pulsing music and the words “STEALTH,” “READY,” and “LETHAL” flash across the screen. A spokesman specified that the video was reposted from earlier this year and showed a pair of conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators dropped at a test range in the United States.
The Strategic Command quickly deleted the tweet and apologized: “Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies.
