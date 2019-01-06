Schumer Slams Trump After Game of Thrones-Inspired Post: “Enough With the Memes”

President Donald Trump argues about border security with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer isn’t hiding his frustration. The senator took to Twitter Saturday night to criticize President Donald Trump for once again posting a Game of Thrones meme to promote one of his policy proposals, saying he should instead be focused on reopening the government. “Enough with the memes,” the New York Democrat tweeted. “Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government.”

Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government. https://t.co/7cW20gFriH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2019

Schumer wrote the tweet shortly after Trump posted an image of himself on Twitter with the words “The Wall is Coming” in the typical Game of Thrones font. The image of Trump’s face appears to be on top of a photo of part of the existing barrier on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump posted the image on Twitter late Saturday night but he had already posted a version of that same image on Instagram. And he was roundly mocked on social media for doing so as many people pointed out that Trump didn’t seem to realize the wall was destroyed in the latest season of the hit HBO show. Beyond that, the message of the wall in the show isn’t really what Trump seems to think. The New York Times’ James Poniewozik explains:

In “Game of Thrones,” in other words, nationalism and tribalism are not essential forces for preserving society but an existential threat to survival. The Wall is a mighty symbol of protection but ultimately an ineffective one; the only salvation, if there is one, is people deciding they have more to gain by working together. And the worst leaders (if sometimes the most successful) are those like Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who see disaster as an opportunity to decimate and divide rivals.

This wasn’t the first time Trump used Game of Thrones imagery to promote his policies. In November, he tweeted out a photo of himself in the style of the HBO show with the caption: “Sanctions Are Coming.” Weirdly enough, that image was turned into a poster that for some reason was sitting on the table in front of him during a Cabinet meeting earlier this week. No one from the administration addressed it or really explained what that was doing there.

At the time HBO responded with a tongue-in-cheek tweet, asking, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” in reference to a fictional language used on the show.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018