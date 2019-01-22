Rudy Giuliani on November 3, 2018 in Franklin Township, Indiana. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump’s lawyers, insisted during an interview with the New Yorker on Monday that the reporting over the weekend about a potential Trump Tower deal in Moscow showed his client to be one of the most “unfairly treated” people of all time—even as Giuliani himself started the news cycle by claiming Trump discussed the deal into the fall of 2016, before walking his statements back a day later.

In response to Giuliani’s contradictory statements, interviewer Isaac Chotiner asked the former New York City mayor if he was concerned his legacy would center around “saying things for Trump” that were often false. Giuliani responded jokingly:

Absolutely. I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. “Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump.” Somehow, I don’t think that will be it. But, if it is, so what do I care? I’ll be dead. I figure I can explain it to St. Peter. He will be on my side, because I am, so far … I don’t think, as a lawyer, I ever said anything that’s untruthful. I have a sense of ethics that is as high as anybody you can imagine. I’ve been doing this forever. I am doing what I believe in. I may not always be right, but I am doing what I believe. And I believe this man has been treated horribly.

Giuliani spent Monday mopping up after making headlines the day before. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Giuliani said Trump could “remember having conversations” about a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign and that the conversations could have lasted into “as far as October, November.” In an interview denying the BuzzFeed News report that Trump had personally directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the negotiations, he told the New York Times that Trump had said those discussions had been “going on from the day I announced to the day I won.”

Giuliani’s surprising comments Sunday, which contradicted Trump’s public statements, suggested Trump was working on a deal with Russians at a time when he was promoting pro-Russian and Putin-supported policies. So on Monday, Giuliani walked back those comments, insisting that he had been discussing a “hypothetical” and that they were “not based on conversations with the President.”

In the conversation with the New Yorker on Monday, Giuliani insisted again he had been talking about a hypothetical but assured Chotiner that even though Trump hadn’t continued the Moscow negotiations into the campaign, the truth didn’t matter: “[E]ven if there were such conversations, which there weren’t, they would be completely innocent… [I]f he had those conversations, they would not be criminal.”

Giuliani also rejected a question about the public’s right to know about the Trump Tower deal as an “insane question” unrelated to and unimportant to his role as Trump’s lawyer. “There’s a big difference between what the American people would be interested in and what’s a crime,” he said. “The American people can be interested in a lot of things people conceal that aren’t crimes. I’m a criminal lawyer. I am not an ethicist.”