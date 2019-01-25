Cast the first stone: Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Trump adviser Roger Stone today on counts of obstruction of justice relating to the Russia election interference investigation. Ben Mathis-Lilley looks at the indictment’s suggestive but not definitive tease at a collusion case. Jeremy Stahl claims this proves that House Republicans’ Russia investigation was a sham, while Christina Cauterucci looks at Stone’s double-V invocation of his old boss Richard Nixon and asks: Who did it better?

Trust in me: In the midst of our misinformation crisis, a crop of digital guardians like NewsGuard and NuzzelRank have risen to help determine which news outlets (including this one) are worthy of your trust. This seems like a noble cause, but as Will Oremus writes in this week’s cover story, outsourcing media trust can escalate a whole new set of problems.

Slate goes to the theater: Rent: Live, a new televised production of the iconic ’90s musical, is airing on Fox on Sunday night. Amanda Prahl examines why Rent has remained culturally resonant, while Emily Garside questions whether the show’s representation of the LGBTQ community holds up two decades later. Meanwhile, Isaac Butler reviews the revival of the late Sam Shepard’s play True West, starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke, and marvels at its frank—and newly relevant—view of toxic masculinity.

If we bought a holiday: On a recent episode of the reality show Vanderpump Rules, one of the cast members “bought” a new holiday, naming it National OOTD Day. Can you do that in real life? Heather Schwedel investigates.

For fun: Platinum is trash. Is titanium any better?

