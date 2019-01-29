Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Nancy Pelosi is a skilled politician, sure… but she’s scoring her wins against an incompetent one in president Trump.
In the interview, we obsess about the lives of stars, but what about their not-so-famous siblings? Comedy Central’s The Other Two focuses on the brother and sister of a pre-teen who rocketed to pop stardom. Drew Tarver plays one of those siblings, and discusses what it’s like living in the shadow of a more famous family member (not just in this role, but in real life).
The Other Two airs on Thursdays on Comedy Central.
In the Spiel, on the eccentricities of Roger Stone and Randy Credico.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.