On The Gist, the government shutdown continues.

In the interview, impeachment proceedings have never removed a president from office (in Bill Clinton’s case, they even offered a bump in approval ratings). So is it really the best route for those who see nothing but rot in Trump’s presidency? Lawfare Institute COO David Priess surveys the options in his latest book, How to Get Rid of a President: History’s Guide to Removing Unpopular, Unable, or Unfit Chief Executives.

In the Spiel, Louis C.K. and punching down.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.