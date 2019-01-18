Don’t force me out: On a recent episode of Slate’s daily news podcast What Next, Dahlia Lithwick joined with host Mary Harris to talk about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health and the people wondering why she didn’t step down from the Supreme Court during Obama’s presidency. You can read the transcript of their conversation here, in which Lithwick also discusses how the court’s first female justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, was pushed to resign.

McLosers: The European Union canceled the trademark for … Big Macs (you know, the burger) in favor of an Irish fast-food chain you have probably never heard of. Charles Star explains how the continental intellectual property office came to its anti–golden arches stance.

Actually, you don’t gotta hear both sides: Jed Shugerman takes a look at the various government “shutdowns” of the ’80s and ’90s to provide some context for the ongoing crisis. One interesting note: It’s almost always been Republicans’ fault, but not for the most obvious reasons.

Went out into the morning and sang: Pulitzer Prize–winning poet Mary Oliver died on Thursday, to the grief of fans everywhere. Rebecca Onion pays tribute by relating her personal history with Oliver’s work: adoring it early on, growing out of that love, and ultimately sharing in the joy her mother got out of poems like “Snow Geese” and “The Summer Day.”

For fun: The twist ending of Glass, explained.

