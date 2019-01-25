To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the government shutdown, the 2020 Democratic presidential field, and Brexit doom with guest Tanya Gold.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Tanya Gold for the New York Times: “Another Day in Brexit Hell”

• David Leonhardt for the New York Times: “The Shutdown Shows the Weakness of the Resistance”

• Lindsey Bever for the Washington Post: “Lara Trump Tells Federal Workers That Their Missed Paychecks Are Sacrifices for the ‘Future of our Country’ ”

• Lara Bazelon for the New York Times: “Kamala Harris Was Not a ‘Progressive Prosecutor’ ”

• Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Kamala Harris, a ‘Top Cop’ in the Era of Black Lives Matter”

• Jordan Weissmann for Slate: “Kamala Harris’ Big Policy Idea Is Even Worse Than I Thought”

• Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America, by John Sides, Michael Tesler, and Lynn Vavreck

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal. by Evan Ratliff

• John: Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House by Cliff Sims

• David: Jason Kottke for Kottke.org: “The Layers of Motherhood,” featuring the photography of Annie Wang

• Listener chatter from Leah MacFarlane‏ @raughy: Wilding, by Isabella Tree

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, John, David, and listeners have advice for Emily about how not to choke when playing sports.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.