On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and guest David Leonhardt discuss the government shutdown, potential 2020 presidential candidates, and whether there are signs of hope that the climate crisis could be addressed.

• Jonathan Bernstein for Bloomberg: “Trump Is Losing His Influence”

• Matt Glassman for the New York Times: “The Root of White House Chaos? A Weak President”

• David Leonhardt for the New York Times: “The Story of 2018 Was Climate Change”



• The Wall by John Lanchester



• Arlie Hochschild and David Hochschild for the New York Times: “More Republicans Than You Think Support Action on Climate Change”

• New York Times podcast The Argument

• Emily: Liam Dillon and Maya Lau for the Los Angeles Times: “Gov. Jerry Brown Signs Landmark Laws That Unwind Decades of Secrecy Surrounding Police Misconduct, Use of Force”

• David Leonhardt: Christopher L. Gasper for the Boston Globe: “Players Who Skip Bowl Games Are Sending an Important Message”

• David Plotz: Sally Jenkins for the Washington Post: “Gifting Daniel Snyder Any Money or Land for a New Redskins Stadium Would be Absolute Madness”

• Listener chatter from Curt Fonger: Lauren Hough for the Huffington Post: “I Was a Cable Guy”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the New York Times podcast The Argument and the difficulties of cross-ideological dialogue.

