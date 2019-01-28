That joke isn’t funny anymore: What does “transgressive art” mean in 2019, and what place does it have in our era of outrage? In this week’s cover story, Laura Miller discusses these questions by relating the history of controversial American art and examining how the culture wars have changed over the decades. She finds that truly provocative art can come from unexpected places—not necessarily from those who try to be “offensive.”

No war: President Donald Trump has often brought up the idea of sending troops into Venezuela to deal with the oppressive regime of Nicolás Maduro—and since he formally recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s president, the stakes have risen further. Fred Kaplan explains why military intervention would be catastrophic.

A reckoning: Sam Adams reports from Sundance on Leaving Neverland, the new documentary about the multiple sexual assault allegations against Michael Jackson. The movie starkly depicts how long it can take to properly come to grips with abuse—and after watching it, you may never listen to the King of Pop the same way again.

Wikipedia is good now: Check out our new column, Source Notes, in which Stephen Harrison explores the largest crowdsourced online encyclopedia and how it’s affected digital knowledge (and made us all know-it-alls, maybe). In his first entry, Harrison explores how Wikipedia is doing good for the world of medicine.

For fun: Why the women of The Bachelor should unionize.

After all, they do alliances on Survivor,

Nitish