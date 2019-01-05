Ocasio-Cortez Slams “Faux Outrage” Over “Impeach the Motherf—er” Comment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, leaves a photo opportunity with the female Democratic members of the 116th US House of Representatives outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 4, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is publicly supporting her fellow new Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib, calling b.s. on all the supposed outrage that her call to “impeach the motherfucker” raised in reference to President Donald Trump. The New York lawmaker who has been grabbing lots of headlines lately called all the supposed outrage, “Republican hypocrisy at its finest.”

The freshman Democrat pointed out on Twitter that Republicans somehow think that Trump “admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk’,” whereas they choose to scandalize “themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar.” Ocasio-Cortez was clearly referring to the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump said that being a celebrity allowed him to “do anything” to women, including “grab ‘em by the pussy.”

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar.



GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago.



Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

Shortly after she was sworn in, Tlaib was recorded telling supporters that “we’re going to impeach the motherfucker” in reference to Trump, and somehow that became the biggest news story in the middle of a partial government shutdown. Trump himself acted outraged by the comments, saying Tlaib had “dishonored herself” and “dishonored her family.”

At the end of the day, Republicans “lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. In a subsequent message, Ocasio-Cortez wrote a message to Tlaib: “I got your back @RashidaTlaib - the Bronx and Detroit ride together.”

Republicans weren’t the only ones who criticized Tlaib for using the language that she did though. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on CNN: “I don’t really like that kind of language.” Beyond the words though, Nadler also made it clear he disagreed with the substance of her remarks. “It is too early to talk about that intelligently. We have to follow the facts,” he said.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Rashida Tlaib's vow to impeach Trump: "I don't really like that kind of language, but more to the point, I disagree with what she said. It is too early to talk about that intelligently. We have to follow the facts" https://t.co/Ctwc5n4hGK pic.twitter.com/OsCOTQnuj2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2019