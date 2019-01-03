Nancy Pelosi stands with her grandchildren and other children as she takes the oath of office to become speaker of the House in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

In the early stages of the House of Representatives’ speaker vote Thursday, the child of one Democratic member appeared distraught every time a vote was cast for the Republicans’ nominee, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy. The boy, roughly 7 years old, took his glasses off and put his head in his hands at one point. He threw his arms up in the air. After one lengthy stretch of McCarthy votes, he delivered a fist pump at the next vote for the Democratic nominee, Nancy Pelosi.

Kids may not know it yet, but they needn’t worry about Pelosi not having the votes.

Pelosi won the speaker’s vote with 220 out of 235 Democratic votes, four more than she needed for a simple majority of the House membership, to reclaim the gavel after an eight-year stint as minority leader. Twelve Democrats, most of them freshmen who had made campaign pledges to oppose her, voted for other Democratic members, while three voted “present.” (Freshman New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s curious vote of “no,” which earned its share of laughter on the floor, was counted as a “present” vote. It was not an auspicious start to Van Drew’s congressional career.)

There were far more than 430 voting members on the floor during the opening of the 116th House of Representatives. Dozens and dozens of children took up floor seats to watch their parents, or grandparents, get sworn in. Selfies, dancing, and singing broke out. It was a raucous atmosphere leading up to the speaker’s vote, with its crescendo coming during Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries’ nominating speech.

“Let me be clear,” he said, “House Democrats are down with NDP, Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi, the once and future speaker of the United States House of Representatives!” After the lengthy applause died down and Jeffries finished his speech, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen tried to start a “Nancy! Nancy!” chat, but it didn’t get very far. McCarthy, meanwhile, was introduced by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the GOP’s new conference chairwoman. Cheney is one of only 13 women in the GOP conference now, and the ocean of white men surrounding her hooted loudly when she said, “Build the wall.”

The House chamber takes on a schoolroom vibe when a member votes against his or her party’s nominee for speaker. Hushed murmurs break out as though the dissenter would imminently be led to the principal’s office. Idiosyncratic Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash received a couple of actual boos when he voted for his fellow idiosyncratic member sitting immediately next to him, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, instead of McCarthy. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, McCarthy’s conservative challenger in the minority leader’s race, received five votes from Freedom Caucus members—though both Jordan and Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows voted for McCarthy. In the end, McCarthy collected 192 of a potential 199 votes. (Republicans were supposed to have 200 members, but the “winner” of the scandalous election in North Carolina’s 9th District, Mark Harris, has not been seated.)

On the Democratic side, four of the dissidents against Pelosi voted for Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, the incoming Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman. When Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb cast his vote for Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, Kennedy gave Bustos a joking I’m coming for you look. Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader voted for the only Democrat who had publicly considered challenging Pelosi, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, prompting Fudge to shrug.

But for the most part, the vote was the drama-free roll call that Pelosi had worked meticulously to ensure in the two months since the election. Some members simply said Pelosi’s name in casting their votes, while others prepared more elaborate, tiresome messages. Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, who’s replacing retired Rep. Beto O’Rourke in El Paso’s seat, voted for “Nancy ‘No Wall’ Pelosi.” Though Steve Cohen couldn’t get a chant going earlier, he earned cheers when he cast his vote “for the woman who will truly make America great again.” There may be nearly 90 Democratic women in the House now, but dad jokes remain the currency of the realm.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the only member who managed to get a reaction just by saying the words Nancy Pelosi. After she cast her vote, her detractors on the Republican side, who are known to develop strong reactions to absolutely anything she does, groaned and giggled. As usual, she had let them down by living her life.

“Sorry, guys,” she said across the aisle.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s sons dabbed after she voted for Pelosi, while Pelosi’s own granddaughter screamed and jumped during Pelosi’s turn to support herself.

NANCY PELOSI’S BIGGEST FAN | Nancy Pelosi's number one fan? Her granddaughter! Watch what happened when Pelosi voted for herself as the next Speaker of the House. https://t.co/oaRDi1bbFA pic.twitter.com/SsfmGPa9gm — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) January 3, 2019

Once the roll call was finished, Pelosi, sitting next to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, didn’t jump up and down screaming. She turned to Hoyer to look at the whip list he was keeping and stared over it for a couple of minutes. It’s unlikely she found any surprises on it.