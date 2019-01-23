Courtship: Wondering how Mitch McConnell has been spending his time during the shutdown? Dahlia Lithwick points out that the Senate majority leader is focused on confirming more Trump judges—mostly white men—who can circumvent Congress’ gridlock and deliver wins for conservatives in the courts for decades to come.

Impeachable logic: The drumbeat to impeach President Donald Trump has been sounding louder with each day, but, Yascha Mounk argues, removing our president from office may actually be a terrible idea, one likely only to ensure the survival of Trump’s nativistic politics. We don’t want another Dolchstosslegende on our hands.

Super soaker: Jordan Weissmann examines two proposals that have gripped the American imagination: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 70 percent marginal tax rate and Medicare for all. On the former, he finds that the argument for soaking oligarchs to prevent them from hoarding too much wealth is economically sound. On Medicare for all, he finds a much grimmer prognosis: Most Americans don’t really know what the term encompasses, and support fluctuates wildly among varying interpretations.

Against the grain? Pet owners: Stop putting your dogs and cats on supposedly “healthy” diets, especially grain-free foods. These types of treats for your pooch have been savvily marketed, but as Matt Miller writes, this well-meaning trend can lead to heart problems and other issues.

For fun: Why we’re so enraptured by the possibility of aliens visiting us.

What’s that face in the stars?

