Duke Professor Steps Down After Warning of “Unintended Consequences” if Students Didn’t Speak English

Megan Neely, an assistant professor at Duke University, stepped down from her role as director of graduate studies in the biostatistics department after sending an email that went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons. Under the subject line “Something to think about,” Neely sent an email to all first and second year biostatistics graduate students that essentially warned Chinese students against speaking Chinese to each other in public. This all started, according to Neely, because two faculty members came to her office to get help in identifying students who were “speaking Chinese (in their words, VERY LOUDLY)” while in student study and lounge areas. “They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand,” Neely wrote in the email, calling on students to keep these “unintended consequences in mind.”

One professor from Duke University sent out an email asking Chinese students not to speak Chinese in school building. pic.twitter.com/6xGkIeScJo — Hua Sirui 华思睿 (@siruihua) January 26, 2019

In the email, Neely said hat she “recognized how hard it has been and still is for you to come to the US and have to learn in a non-native language” but she asked students “to commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting.” The department is located in Hock Plaza.

After the screenshot of the emails went viral, it was revealed that this wasn’t the first time that Neely had warned students against speaking foreign languages. In February 2018, Neely said she had received complaints from faculty members about international students not speaking English in break rooms. “I don’t like being the language police, but I have gotten these comments enough times in the past few weeks that I feel like I should share them with you,” Neely wrote in the email she sent almost a year ago. “Beyond the obvious opportunity to practice and perfect your English, speaking in your native language in the department may give faculty the impression that you are not trying to improve your English skills and that you are not taking this opportunity seriously.”

Okay there’s another email sent in Feb 2018 https://t.co/gMtHESGrCy pic.twitter.com/kK6nidQAYY — Hua Sirui 华思睿 (@siruihua) January 26, 2019

Neely stepped down following the uproar over her emails and the dean of Duke’s medical school, Mary Klotman, has called on the Office of Institutional Equity to carry out a review of the program. “I have asked the university’s Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) to conduct a thorough review of the Master’s of Biostatistics Program and to recommend ways in which we can improve the learning environment for students from all backgrounds,” Klotman wrote in an email to students. “In addition, Dr. Neely has asked to step down as director of graduate studies for the master’s program effective immediately and will be replaced by an interim DGS to be named shortly.” In her email, Klotman made sure students know “there is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse and communicate with each other.”