Medicare for some of us, maybe: 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are fielding questions about Medicare for all—sort of. As Jordan Weissmann writes, “Kamala Harris says she would like to pass a single-payer health care bill. It’s just not clear how serious she is about it.” Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren evaded the question in an interview: “Warren doesn’t say that single-payer health insurance is her goal, which was the question. She says affordable health care for every American is her goal, which is quite different.”

Shiny things: Contrary to some recent reports, the Large Hadron Collider is not a boondoggle just because it hasn’t yielded another discovery since the Higgs boson. Physicists Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and Tim M.P. Tait remind us that in science, “not finding something is just as informative as finding something.”

Full of vice, not virtue: Adam McKay has made some great movies. Vice might not be one of them, but it is the one with eight Oscar nominations! Jack Hamilton breaks down why the Dick Cheney biopic is exactly what the Academy is looking for—and why Oscar voters love it.

Not hyphy: We’ve just welcomed a new podcast into our network: Hi-Phi Nation, the philosophy-in-story-mode show hosted and produced by Vassar professor Barry Lam. In the first episode of Season 3, Barry examines the ethics of police software that can “predict” where and when crimes are going to occur, and goes deep into the conflict unfolding over this technology in Los Angeles.

For fun: Teaching a child about sex through drawings of copulating animals.

Not too graphic, not cute, but straightforward,

