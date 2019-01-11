The Gist

How a documentary filmmaker crafted his first fiction feature, and why it draws so much on his past styles.

In the interview, Matthew Heineman is here to discuss his new film A Private War. Though usually a documentary filmmaker, this time around he tried his hand at a feature. Focused on the life of journalist Marie Colvin, it’s surprising how many documentary techniques Heineman employed when making the film, which uniquely fits the story being told. A Private War will be available on Feb. 5.

In the Spiel, the rhyming Kellyanne Conway.

