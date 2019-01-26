Massachusetts Man Holds Onto Hood of Car for Three Miles in Road Rage Incident

Richard Kamrowski held on to the hood of Mark Fitzgerald’s car for around three miles down the Massachusetts Turnpike. NBC Boston

A sideswipe 20 miles outside of Boston led to a crazy road rage incident that didn’t end until someone pulled out a gun. After a minor traffic accident, there was lots of arguing and 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald apparently had enough. He tried to drive away but that’s when Richard Kamrowski, 65, jumped onto the hood of the white SUV. Fitzgerald then seemed to think the best thing to do was just to keep driving with the 65-year-old hanging onto his hood.

Fitzgerald drove “a very significant distance,” as police put it, at speeds as high as 70 miles per hour. Fitzgerald managed to make it around three miles down the Massachusetts Turnpike before other drivers on the road managed to stop him. But doing so was apparently not easy as a driver had to place his car in front of Fitzgerald’s SUV and another had to point a gun in order to get him to get out of the car, according to video by NBC’s Boston affiliate.

Witnessed some intense #RoadRage on the #MassPike yesterday to say the least. Since I can’t settle on one of the witty captions I had in mind I’ll let @DMX handle it for me 😂 Welcome home! 🐾 #Boston #GoPats #Leggo! pic.twitter.com/sMWRoHIGlN — Ray Fuschetti (@RayFuschetti) January 26, 2019

“I thought he was going to run over me,” Kamrowski said. “I don’t think he stopped, he kept going fast, slow, fast, slow, to get me to slide off.” But police ended up arresting both men. Fitzgerald was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operaton, and leaving the scene of a crash while Kamrowski was charged with disorderly conduct.