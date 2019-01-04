The Gist

There’s Something in the Water

Microplastics have found their way into our water and our poop. How worried should we be?

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, what do Kim Jong-un’s letters and Shaquille O’Neal sneakers have in common?

In the interview, you’ve likely heard of microplastics, but are they something to worry about? Maria Konnikova is here with answers in another round of “Is That Bullshit?” Konnikova is the author of The Confidence Game: Why We Fall for It … Every Time.

In the Spiel, and in New York City, even shutting down a subway train comes with delays.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Environment Podcasts