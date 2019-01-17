Trumpcast

Make Conservatives Great Again

Where is the line between Donald Trump and conservatism?

By

Yascha Mounk talks to Charlie Sykes, editor in chief of conservative outlet the Bulwark and author of How the Right Lost Its Mind, about Donald Trump and the GOP, conservative versus liberal values, the rise of tribalism, constitutional norms, Steve King, and how to get both sides of the aisle talking in a meaningful way again.

