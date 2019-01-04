Punching down: Leaked audio of a recent racist, transphobic Louis C.K. set shows the comedian has “modified his comedy and his intended audience rather than his behavior.” Christina Cauterucci sets C.K. in the context of other lapsed male “feminists” like Aziz Ansari and Jamie Kilstein.

No understanding: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has lifted one injunction on the president’s transgender service members ban, which is illustrative of a disconnect between the federal judiciary and trans experiences. As Mark Joseph Stern writes, “Its ignorance may allow the Trump administration to justify its ban on open transgender military service by pretending that it is not a ban at all.”

Hot mitten: Even after decisive losses in the midterms, Michigan Republicans just couldn’t let go: The lame-duck Legislature passed a law that effectively strips state voters of their right to efficiently establish progressive ballot initiatives. Eli Savit examines the Michigan GOP’s latest affront to direct democracy.

TV party: Two TV legends died on Wednesday: comedian Bob Einstein of Super Dave and Curb Your Enthusiasm fame, and in-house WWE anchor “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Eric Harvey studies their respective careers and notes how their unique, influential styles paved the way for reality TV.

