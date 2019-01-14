Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in the pouring rain on January 14, 2019. Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

More than 30,000 public school teachers in Los Angeles braved the rain on Monday to launch a district-wide strike, the first there in three decades.

The district, where more than 640,000 students are enrolled, is the second largest in the country. Students were still expected to attend school on Monday, but the schools are running off the work of a few hundred substitute teachers, and classes were expected to be largely disrupted. Many parents kept their children home out of support for the teachers, while some students even skipped class to join in the demonstrations. (While it’s thought the students won’t get real instruction during the duration of the strike, the schools will still serve meals and offer a place where children will be comfortable and supervised—no minor thing in a district where 82 percent of the students come from low-income families.)

The strike, considered an undesirable but necessary step by the teachers, comes after two years of failed negotiations between United Teachers Los Angeles, the union, and the Los Angeles Unified School District to secure a contract with improved pay, caps to class sizes, a reduction in standardized testing, and the hiring of more than a thousand additional staff. The district made an offer close to that demanded by the teachers on issues of pay, but it was only good for a year. The teachers rejected it, and the strike began.

The strike comes a year after the wave of teacher demonstrations that began in West Virginia and spread across other conservative and less union-friendly states. While L.A. has a longer history of more successful union activity, this strike also differs, as others have noted, in that the district has more than twice as many students as all of West Virginia. And unlike in the state-wide strikes last year, where teachers from many school districts picketed their state government, these teachers are feuding only with their single school district’s superintendent and Board of Education—a much more traditional teacher strike.

The day began with teachers picketing their individual schools before heading to a rally downtown. Despite jokes about the city shutting down during rain, tens of thousands of teachers gathered, wearing red, with umbrellas and raincoats.

Here’s what the downtown strike looks like from the U.S. Courthouse at 1st and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/npMYFpLEjk — Alexa Díaz (@alexalucina) January 14, 2019

This is huge pic.twitter.com/oaerSQPOpH — Scott Heins (@scottheins) January 14, 2019

Some got creative with signs, while others scrawled messages of solidarity on their umbrellas.

This teacher’s aide joined march downtown today #LAUSDstrike pic.twitter.com/pitAGt53Uh — Priska Neely (@priskaneely) January 14, 2019

These poor kids are getting soaked but they have been out in the rain all morning joining the #lausd teachers strike. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/WRujGOi8Cv — Ellina Abovian (@EllinaKTLA) January 14, 2019

The #LAUSD strike is on! @abc7anabel is with a family that’s going to today’s rally, and CHECK OUT THIS SIGN! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/99Jex031vP — Katie Chrystler (@kchrystler) January 14, 2019

And, it being Los Angeles, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their support for the union.

On Monday in LA, our teachers in the LAUSD will be going on strike. I stand with the teachers, who are not only asking for raises but also more money for student services like nurses, librarians and reduced class sizes. pic.twitter.com/I5hCAZh9J0 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 13, 2019

Teachers at LAUSD have so much to give to children in their classrooms. Their teaching brilliance shall not go wasted as we need to embrace public education all around. Children are our future. 🍎 #DeafEd #DeafEducation#IStandwithTeachers #UTLAStrong #Red4Ed @UTLAnow pic.twitter.com/J7TtTJZmA4 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 12, 2019

My mother, born and raised in Los Angeles, has been a school teacher in the LA Unified School District for more than two decades. They deserve all that they are asking for, for students and teachers and classrooms alike. I stand with #Strike4Ed #UTLAStrong https://t.co/WRQF262Hu4 — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 14, 2019

Standing in support and solidarity with Emily Reyes, another local Los Angelina and proud member of @laschools on strike for a modest wage increase but more importantly, SMALLER CLASS SIZE! Honk in support! pic.twitter.com/bgfstQM55y — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 14, 2019

It’s not yet clear how long this strike will last, but it’s being reported that Oakland may see its own strike in the coming weeks. For some, the Los Angeles action appears to raise the possibility of another wave of teacher strikes.